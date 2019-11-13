MORRISDALE — Graham Township Supervisors approved the proposed 2020 budget with no tax increase at Monday’s meeting.
Chairman Jeff Williams reported a special meeting was held on Nov. 6 for the supervisors and the township’s secretary to work out the details of the spending plan. The general fund’s income is projected at $255,949.22 and expenses, $185,634.38. The state road fund’s revenue is expected to be $193,640.37 and operating costs, $92,950.
The budget will be available for inspection for the next 20 days at the township office at 3395 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale. The supervisors expect to adopt the spending plan at the board’s Dec. 9 meeting.
In a related matter, the supervisors adopted a resolution for a tax levy supporting the general fund and the local fire company. Property taxes will remain at three mills. The fire tax supporting Morris Township Fire Co. will remain at 1.3 mills.