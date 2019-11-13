MORRISDALE — Graham Township Supervisors on Monday heard a progress report about the project to upgrade Big Run Park in Morrisdale.
Chairman Jeff Williams said the concrete pads for the handicapped parking space and the bench were poured Saturday. The sign with information about the project will be delivered Tuesday and the tentative date to install the commercial playground equipment is set for Monday, Nov. 18.
Once the equipment is installed, a cleanup will be done and the fiber mulch added around the playground equipment, Williams said.
Improvements to the park’s facilities through an addition of safe playground equipment was foremost in a survey of park users taken by the township. Last year the township was approved for a $40,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to add new playground equipment, accessible walkways and parking spaces at the site at 68 Park Ave., Morrisdale.
Williams reported officials from DCNR are expected to perform an inspection of the work done at the park on Monday, Nov. 25. A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled next year, once weather improves, Williams said.
“It looks nice. The man who did the concrete work did a good job. Things are proceeding there very well,” he said.
Once the the work has been approved, the township can apply to receive the second half of the grant funding, Williams said.