HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s breakfast program is receiving some state recognition.
The Collaboration Cafe has been identified by Project PA and will be featured in the coming months on its website. Project PA is a collaboration between Penn State University’s Department of Nutritional Sciences and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Division of Food and Nutrition. The program partners with school districts and their communities to provide sound nutrition education and promote children’s healthy eating behaviors, according to information on its website.
The cafe is located within the Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s Collaboration Center, which opened at the start of the 2019-20 school year. The center, formerly the high school library, has been transformed to provide high school students a colorful, flexible workspace with room for student and professional development collaborative and small group instruction spaces inside a traditional library setting. There is also a conference room to be used for staff training and board meetings.
According to Food Service Director Danielle Detwiler, Project PA contacted the school district about the program which has increased student participation in the breakfast program.
“They wanted to know how we were able to increase participation in the jr./sr. high school breakfast program and some tips on how the food service program and the district accomplished that,” Detwiler said.
She said, “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, breakfast was offered to students three times throughout the morning which gave them more of an opportunity to eat. We also opened the Collaboration Cafe in conjunction with the district’s new Collaboration Center which is where students could get a grab-and-go breakfast while they are working.”
Detwiler said she also believes variety in the cafe’s menu is another reason why students are actively participating in the enterprise.
“We change the menu up frequently to keep the students interested in what is being served. In addition to a complete breakfast, a number of a la carte items are offered each day for students to purchase in the event that they don’t want a full breakfast.”
A neon light up board hangs on the wall beside the pickup wall at the cafe where the daily breakfast menu is written so that students will know what is being served in the cafe that day. Detwiler said she also believes another component to success is a welcoming food service staff and support for the program by the district’s administration.
Detwiler said she is pleased the program was acknowledged by Project PA.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our breakfast participation,” she said.