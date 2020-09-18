GORDON L. BLOOM
CURWENSVILLE –Gordon L. Bloom, 84, of Curwensville, passed in peace on Dec. 18, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.
Born Dec. 13, 1935 in Curwensville, he was the son of Ansel and Caroline (Williams) Bloom. He was employed by North American Refractories in Curwensville as a machinist and later as maintenance supervisor until his retirement.
He was a member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church, the Curwensville Noble Lodge No. 480 F.&A.M. serving as past master in 1973, was a member of the Curwensville Municipal Authority, the former Curwensville Jaycees, and served on the Tipstaff at the Clearfield Court House.
Gordon was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling with his bowling family at the Clearfield Lanes. He was a member of Silver Sneakers at the YMCA, was accomplished in wood working and cabinet making and also coached Little League and was a fan of the game.
On Dec. 4, 1954, he wed the former Jean L. Price who preceded him in death on Sept. 26, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Verna Clare Eshelman and Norma Cramer; and a brother, Monroe Bloom.
He is survived by three sons, Gordon L. Bloom and wife Janice (Hepburn) of Curwensville, Dennis A. Bloom of Grampian and Brett M. Bloom Sr. and wife Dawn (Marshall) of Mt. Pocono; and a daughter, Jeanne A. Bloom and wife Betsy S. Brown of Bradenton FL.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Aubrie L. Palmer and husband Josh of Grampian, Justin K. Bloom and companion BJ Shaw of Clearfield, Teague E. Bloom and wife Ashley of Curwensville, Kristi Shanahan and husband Dan of Huntsville, OH, Amber D. Capobianco of Mt. Pocono, Brett M. Bloom Jr. and wife Maria of McLean, VA, and Travis R. Bloom of Manhattan, NY.
In addition, he is survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of these he loved and touched deeply.
The delight of his later years, were walking Wally, Sami and Scooter, one friendly mutt and two loving Shih-Tzus. Because our pets give us unconditional love and enrich our lives, he would be honored to have donations made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St. Curwensville, PA 16833.
“We will always carry your memory in our hearts”.
Funeral service will be held at the Curwensville United Methodist Church on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Reverend Joseph S. Hopkins and Pastor Gary B. Jewart co-officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville. Masks must be worn at the church.
