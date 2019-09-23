WESTOVER — Harmony Grange and fair board closed the books on the 2019 Harmony Grange Fair Saturday following a full day of activities — but members are already looking ahead to 2020.
“Volunteers I think have been more thoughtful about the future of the fair than I have ever seen,” Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said. “There has been long-term thoughts and planning in all departments,” he added.
Harkleroad said much of the 2020 entertainment has been booked and when the fair board attends the annual State Fair Convention in January, it will be looking to round out the entertainment schedule for the coming fair.
Attendance was on the rise or held steady for each of the five days of the fair helped by the beautiful weather.
“We had a great crowd on Tuesday for the opening. Wednesday was on par but Friday we had a bigger audience than we’ve had in a while. Visitors enjoyed the Hobbs Sisters as well as the annual truck pull. The Hobbs Sisters had a tremendous turnout for their first appearance at the fair.”
Harkleroad said both The Hobbs Sisters and Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band were much appreciated by fair visitors.
“They were both new acts for us. Both were very well received. Visitors really liked them both and asked us to try to have them back. Fair entertainment is a mix of the traditional, like The Moore Brothers who have been performing here for years and always have a great crowd, and the new like The Hobbs Sisters and Heather Olson.”
Also up this year was the amount of money raised through the annual auction of baked goods entered into the fair. Harkleroad said there were not as many items in the auction and there were not any entries that received large bids; however, nearly $2,800 was raised to benefit local food pantries.
“Many of the vendors got involved this year. We really appreciate our vendors and then to have them support the food pantry auction is just great,” he explained.
Harkleroad said the fair board will be working in the coming months with members of the canned and baked goods departments to try to boost entry numbers.
“Those seem to be almost lost arts anymore. We are going to be looking at ways to revamp those departments and to encourage people to enter.”
Also, the fair board plans to look at upgrading the photography and art department displays.
“We want it to be more pleasant for fair visitors and easier for them to enjoy.” he said.
The parade entries are holding steady.
“I was really pleased with the creativity that went into parade entries. It was very well done,” Harkleroad said.
“We would just like to thank visitors and volunteers who make this fair a priority. We really appreciate their support,” Harkleroad explained.
He said those who can’t get enough of the fair can follow its social media throughout the year. New to the list are You Tube videos of some behind-the-scenes at the fair and some of what goes on at the fair grounds during the off season.
He said there are are also many photographs of fair happenings on its Facebook page.