CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District students received an opportunity to see their teachers Thursday afternoon while they were obeying the directives for social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Students were notified earlier this week about the Golden Tide Pride Parade. They were asked to dress in their school spirit clothing or school colors, black and gold, and stand on their porches and sidewalks and wave to parade participants as the procession passed by.
Curwensville students, like all school districts across the commonwealth, have not been in the classroom since March 13 after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered schools to close from March 16 to March 30 to help slow the virus’ spread. He recently extended state school closures through April 6.
More than 20 school district instructors and staff traveled through the populated sections of the school district in their vehicles decorated with signs that read how much the instructors missed their students and that they hoped to be back in class soon. Many of them honked their vehicle’s horns to let students know the parade was coming.
Organizer Haley Strong said the procession left the elementary school parking lot about 2 p.m. and returned just prior to 5 p.m. She said the group got the idea to host a parade after seeing similar events presented by other school districts on Facebook.
“We just thought it would be a great idea to let the students know we missed them and how glad we were to see their smiling faces,” Strong said.
Strong said many of the local businesses also showed their support with workers coming out of the establishments and holding signs.
Curwensville Police Department and Rescue Hose and Ladder Vol. Fire Co. of Curwensville provided traffic control.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock said he thought the parade was a great idea.
“I think anything the district does to give students some positive school contact during these times is helpful. It’s important to note that during this parade there was no contact and social distancing is maintained throughout. Being outside with social distancing maintained is healthy for all of us.”