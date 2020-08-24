FLINTON — Although times are uncertain, one thing is for sure, members of the Glendale High School Marching Vikings have been working hard preparing its 2020 halftime show.
The 72-member unit composed of students in grade seven through 12 is under the management of Director Jeremiah Dobo, assistant Director Ashlyn Pusey and majorette and band-front Advisor Julie Noal.
Dobo said the show is called Battle of the Boy Bands. It features songs including “I Want it That Way” by The Backstreet Boys; “One Way or Another,” made popular by Blondie but covered by One Direction, “ABC” by the Jackson 5; and “Bye, Bye, Bye” by NSYNC.” The show covers music from 1970 to 2013 and spotlights various performances by the majorettes and silks and choreography by band members.
Dobo reported several of the band’s members suggested it do a show based entirely on Backstreet Boys music but Dobo nixed that. “I didn’t think there would be enough variety. I took the Backstreet Boys idea and expanded on it to boy bands in general,” he explained.
The band had a two-week camp Aug. 10-14 and Aug. 17-21. A week prior, Aug. 3-7, sections met to begin practicing since the band had not played together since mid-March when Gov. Tom Wolf canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We hadn’t actually had any rehearsals prior to Aug. 3 since school shut down in March. We typically would have looked at the show’s music a bit before the prior school year ended but we didn’t have that opportunity this year,” Dobo explained.
The band has several new members this year. Several musicians from Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School are performing with Glendale’s marching band.
“This is the first year of the new marching band co-op between Glendale and Harmony,” Dobo said. “A few years ago I attempted to set up a co-op but didn’t have any success. But since Jennifer Fox took over at Harmony, we’ve had ongoing discussions to make this work and with her support, it was finally possible. It is a win-win for both schools as it increases the size and helps fill out parts in Glendale’s band and gives students from Harmony opportunities that they might not have otherwise.”
Dobo said although things are up in the air about exactly when the band is going to be able to perform its halftime show, at the time of the interview with The Progress, he was hopeful that there will be opportunities for the band to entertain.
“We are hopeful with the current plan for the season, the band will be able to perform pregame and halftime shows for those at home watching the live broadcasts and cheer on the team at home,” Dobo said. “We also hope to offer a live performance with social distancing and masks for friends and family of the band members at some point. We also plan to march in parades in the community as long as they still happen.”