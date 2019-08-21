FLINTON — Fans of the Glendale Jr./Sr. High School Marching Vikings will be transported to another dimension through the ensemble’s choice of a halftime show.
The 2019 theme is “Close Encounters,” a melange of songs from movies about space.
“I’ve always liked the idea of a space-themed show,” said Director Jeremiah Dobo. “There is a lot of really good music in the Sci-fi genre and a lot of good composers such as John Williams. There is a nice mix of music in the show, much of it from the 1980s.”
The opening has the famous five notes from the theme song of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” when the movie’s crew has its first encounter with aliens.
It is followed by the score from the movie “E.T.” and a medley of music from the movie series “Star Wars.” Also featured is the song “Hooked on a Feeling” from Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The musical spectacular ends with the theme from “Star Trek.”
“It’s a nice mix of different styles of music but it all fits the space theme,” Dobo said.
Along with the music, there will also be corresponding choreography. Dobo said musicians will form both the Rebel Alliance and Space Federation logos. The majorettes will twirl light sabers during the Star Wars music, and galaxy flags for the final number.
The band has 65 members in grades seven through 12.
Glendale High School’s Marching Vikings do not perform during the summer parade season; however, during the 2018-19 school year, both the band and the choral departments traveled to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. to participate in a workshop, “Music & the Art of Foley.”
The workshop is a professional audio production experience that reinforces national music education standards by putting students to work in a recording studio environment doing sound-for-picture music production. The educational program allows bands and choirs to produce an audio score, sound effects, and voice overs for a motion picture complete with their names in the film credits.
Dobo said the band also participated in the annual Memorial Day services and parades at Glasgow and Blain City. Members also march in their local holiday parades for Halloween and Christmas.
The band is scheduled to perform at the annual Clearfield and Centre Counties Band Expo on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Bald Eagle Area High School.