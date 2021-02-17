FLINTON — Glendale School District students will return to school full-time and in-person beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
The board voted unanimously for a full reopening at Tuesday’s business meeting.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said he supported the restoration of face-to-face instruction, noting he is seeing less cases of COVID-19 in his practice. “The downward trend in rates is very promising,” he explained.
He said for the return to be successful, students, parents and staff all must do their part in helping to slow the spread of the virus.
“The key to success is we need the community to buy in.” He said students and staff who are not feeling well, even if they have minor symptoms, should stay at home.
“Stay out and get tested. Although your symptoms may be mild, if there is any question play it cautious and get checked. This will allow the district to move forward. If we have a bunch of cases we will be mandated to return to virtual instruction,” Dr. Mulhollen said.
For parents who are not comfortable with their children returning in person, the district will continue to offer lessons virtually, the board said.
After a long-hiatus where virtual and hybrid learning took place because of substantial levels of COVID-19 spread in both Clearfield and Cambria counties and throughout the school district, levels have dropped drastically with Cambria County now at a moderate level. Clearfield County’s number is just over the 5 percent benchmark and Blair County, where many district parents are employed, the percentage stands at 7.3 percent.
“We finally have positive news to pass on,” Superintendent Edward DiSabato told the board. “Numbers have declined steadily in the last two months. It’s a really positive sign that we are headed in the right direction.”
The school district will be updated on the level of spread on Friday and DiSabato said he hopes levels in all three counties will continue to decrease.
Currently, Glendale’s COVID-19 numbers stand at one elementary school staff member, one elementary student and one high school student who have had positive tests for COVID-19 and two elementary school staff and one high school staff are in quarantine. Twenty members of the staff have been inoculated in the first round of the vaccine distribution schedule, DiSabato said.
“We will offer the remaining staff vaccinations as quickly and efficiently as we can,” he said, noting the district is working with Patton Pharmacy to get the shots administered.
During public comment, an email from Parent Amanda Hamilton was read. It thanked the board and administrators for allowing students to return to school.
“We are beyond thankful for this news,” she said.