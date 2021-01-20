FLINTON — Glendale School Board have approved a cautious return to in-person student instruction.
Directors on Tuesday authorized a return to a hybrid model for education beginning Jan. 25. Students in the district have been learning remotely up until this week when parents were notified by the district that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20, students would use the hybrid model temporarily through Friday until the board made an official decision.
At the board’s last business meeting held Dec. 7, it authorized students to continue their education remotely through Jan. 19 because of the substantial spread of COVID-19 in Clearfield and Cambria counties — both of which comprise the school district.
Following more than two hours of discussion, directors unanimously authorized a return to the hybrid model previously adopted by the board as part of the district’s safety plan submitted earlier this year to the state Department of Education for two weeks. The board will meet Tuesday, Feb. 2 to re-evaluate its decision and further review community spread numbers along with possible firm information about vaccinations for instructors and staff.
Under the plan, students in grades kindergarten through 2nd grade and those with individual education plans will attend in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week. Students will learn virtually on Wednesdays when both school’s rooms will be closed to students to allow them to be cleaned.
Life skills students may attend classes in-person up to five days per week based on the wishes of their parents.
Students in grades 3 through 12 will attend classes two days per week. Group A will attend in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B, Thursdays and Fridays. Students will be required to wear masks and be socially distant while in the classroom, hallways and other areas of the school where there are groups.
The district’s administrative team, consisting of District Superintendent Edward DiSabato, elementary school Principal Kate Bacher, high school Principal Brian Stacey and school Nurse Georgette Selecky, was given permission to make day-to-day determinations about the opening or closing of individual buildings in the district in response to reported incidents of COVID-19 as per the state Department of Health requirements.
DiSabato, Bacher, Stacey and Selecky reviewed current information about the rate of virus spread, number of staff and students with positive cases or who are currently quarantining because they have been exposed to COVID-19 and options for hybrid learning plans that would require fewer staff to oversee students.
DiSabato said although the percentage is lower than when the board met in December, the school district remains at a substantial level of community spread. On Dec. 7, the positivity rate in Cambria County was 19.3 percent and in Clearfield County, 16.2 percent. As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, the rate in Cambria County dropped to 8.9 percent and Clearfield to 13.6.
“When we made the difficult decision in December, it was during the peak time of transmission. While I believe the right place for students is in school, if possible, the numbers in the community haven’t improved all that greatly,” DiSabato said.
Selecky reported all staff, who were either in quarantine because of exposure or recovering from the virus, were cleared to return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 20. She also reported an informal survey of elementary school families found 61 reported COVID-19 was in their home. She said she had no information on statistics for the jr./sr. high school.
Selecky also reported she is working with a Patton pharmacy to obtain vaccination appointments for instructors and staff.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen conducted a straw poll of members and all were in favor of students returning to a 50-50 hybrid model of instruction.
“I would like to see us back as much as possible, however there are staffing issues and the district is still in a substantial pandemic spread. I would like to see us return to hybrid. It is better than virtual. I am concerned though that there are no vaccinations yet for teachers. I do what to get everyone back for full-time face-to-face instruction as soon as we can, but I would feel better if teachers had their first round of vaccine,” Dr. McMullen said.
Instructors Jeff Custer and Mark Yeckley representing the teachers union told the board they would like to see students return to in-person instruction but want them to do it in a manner that protects staff.
“Safety should be the key factor. We should be following PDE guidelines. We also have staff who have health concerns and are considered high risk. We want the board to consider these factors when voting on what is best for the school district,” Custer said.