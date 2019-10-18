FLINTON — Glendale Elementary School recently received a boost to its student weekend backpack program.
Principal Kate Bacher announced at Tuesday’s school board meeting that the program received a stipend.
“We had a very generous donation of $2,989 to the weekend backpack program from a winning golf team of John Snyder, Mark Noel, Scott Spangle and Sajak. We are very grateful for it,” Bacher said.
The school’s weekend backpack program provides students in grades kindergarten through eight who are impacted by food insecurity in their homes with a backpack full of food for a weekend.
Students pick up filled backpacks Fridays at the close of school, eat the non-perishable food items throughout the weekend and return the empty backpack Mondays to be refilled for the next weekend.
The program launched at Glendale in 2017. Local churches and civic organizations along with district employees made contributions to get it started after a parent spoke about it at a school board meeting. The district works with the Centre County YMCA to purchase the foodstuffs used to fill the backpack.
The issue of student hunger was presented to the board in January 2017 by a parent who was concerned some students did not have enough food in their homes. She noted some students are “chronically hungry.” The food insecurity affects their school performance and often leads to increased school absenteeism, she told the board.