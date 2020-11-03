FLINTON — On Sunday, Glendale Area School District announced its Jr./Sr. High School would be closing its doors to in-person instruction this week after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Tuesday, a second announcement came about the closure of Glendale Elementary School.
In a communication to parents posted on the school district’s wesbite, district Superintendent Edward DiSabato said the district was notified Tuesday that both an elementary student and school employee tested positive for the virus.
“Upon receiving guidance (Tuesday evening) from the Pennsylvania Department of Health epidemiology team, it has been determined that in order to ensure the safety of our staff and students, Glendale Elementary and Glendale Jr./Sr. High School will be closed for face-to-face instruction and will be utilizing remote instruction with the Google Classroom platform through Nov. 13.”
DiSabato wrote there would be no elementary online instruction Wednesday but classes would resume virtually on Thursday, Nov. 5. High School students will continue virtual instruction through Friday, Nov. 13. Clubs and extra-curricular activities will also be suspended during the time period and access to the building for students is restricted.
The closure will give time for students, staff and others who may have been exposed to the current case time to begin a 14-day quarantine window and eliminate the possibility of anyone who may be asymptomatic from unknowingly passing the virus, DiSabato said.
The in-person class schedule for both schools is expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 16. Students were told to expect a message Wednesday from elementary Principal Kate Bacher concerning instructional expectations.
“In order to prevent further spread of the virus, it is imperative for all students and staff to closely monitor for symptoms and to practice masking and social distancing while in the community and/or around others. We strongly advise against student gatherings during this time. Cooperation from all is critical in preventing the continued spread of the virus,” he said.