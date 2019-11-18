FLINTON — A sixth grade student at Glendale Elementary School celebrated Halloween in an unusual way when he portrayed one of the characters in a musical based on a classic holiday tale.
Trip Worthington of Blandburg was one of the actors in William Allen Jones’s “Sleepy Hollow” presented by Carysel Entertainment Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 24-26 at the Irvington Town Hall Theatre in Irvington, N.Y. Worthington had participated in the production in 2018 at the Mishler Theatre, Altoona. The show was a great success and performances were sold out.
Worthington said the musical presented at Altoona differed slightly from the 2019 version because of the difference in the stages. Billing for the musical said it “infuses new life into the classic tale of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman with memorable rock and pop songs and unforgettable ballads.” It notes the show, adapted for the stage, was brought to the Irvington Town Hall Theater to help celebrate the 200th anniversary of American Author Washington Irvine’s publication of the spine-tingling tale, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Worthington said his part required singing, performing and for one scene, dancing.
“There were lines and choreography to learn,” he explained.
Rehearsals started in August at Altoona.
Worthington said he was very excited when the director asked if he would reprise the role of Brom Bones’ nephew. Worthington said he was enthused to be included in the repeat performance.
“I’ve always loved acting,” he said.
An ardor for the performing arts is the catalyst behind his desire to be part of shows at the Mishler — three more including “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Music Man” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Worthing has also performed in his home school productions and will be part of the ensemble for Glendale Drama Club’s spring production of “The Addams Family.”
Vocal and drama Instructor Lawrence Putorek reported, “Trip was invited to participate in the musical as part of an ongoing practice to include fifth and sixth grade elementary students as participants to instill a love of theatre. We have 20 elementary students in our cast this year, in addition to 45 high school students. We have been doing this for several years since we performed ‘Les Miserables.’
“The advisers incorporate some of the younger students to get them stage experience, see the inner workings of a theatrical production, and to bolster their vocal and singing talents in conjunction with their acting ability. As part of that process, they are on stage for all of our shows, and again in May when Glendale’s cast participates with the Altoona Community Theatre’s Isaac Awards, where we have had recent success with our productions.”
Worthington has been taking private piano lessons since he was six. He is also a percussionist. In his free time he enjoys playing video games, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a favorite, he said.
His future plans are to attend college and continue acting.
“I will definitely keep acting. I hope to stay on with the company. If they do another show I would like to be in it,” Worthington explained.
He is the son of Gena and Tom Worthington.