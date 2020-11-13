FLINTON — Glendale School District students will continue learning virtually through Dec. 1. A notice on the district’s Facebook page Friday stated the district has been notified of additional positive COVID-19 test results for several more students and staff.
“This recent information will require a number of staff to quarantine as a result of direct contact of a positive case. It has been determined that in order to ensure the safety of our students and staff that Glendale School District will remain in the Google Classroom platform through Tuesday, Dec. 1,” Superintendent Edward DiSabato said.
School clubs and extracurricular activities are suspended and access to the school district’s buildings are restricted during the time the school is closed to in-person learning.
“In order to prevent further spread of the virus, it is imperative for all Glendale students and staff to closely monitor for symptoms and to practice masking and social distancing while in the community and/or around others. We strongly advise against student gatherings during this time. Cooperation from all is critical in preventing the continued spread of the virus,” DiSabato said.
Plans are for the district to return to a normal in-person schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
On Nov. 1, Glendale Jr./Sr. High School closed its doors to in-person instruction after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Glendale Elementary School had to be closed after an elementary student and a staff member tested positive for the virus. Both schools were to have remained closed through Sunday.