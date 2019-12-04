FLINTON — Dr. Andy Mulhollen will continue in the leadership position for the Glendale School Board as he was retained as board president at Monday’s reorganizational meeting. Muhollen will be assisted by Rick Cree who will continue as the board’s vice president.
The board selected Director Brenda Dubler to serve as a temporary president until Dr. Mulhollen was elected. She read the names of directors who were elected or re-elected to the board in the Nov. 5 general election. They are: Region I, Dr. Mulhollen and Gary Walstrom; Region II, Rick Cree and Jeffrey Gallaher; and Region III, Kay Stiver. The five join Dubler, Richard Gates, Kenneth Mencer and Theo Sinclair as board members.
Dubler also administered the oath of office to Dr. Mulhollen, Walstrom and Gallaher.
Work sessions and business meetings will continue to be held on the third Tuesday of each month. Work sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by monthly business meetings. The dates are Jan. 21; Feb. 18, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, August 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17. The board does not meet in July.
The board’s reorganizational meeting next year has been scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. followed by the monthly business meeting.
Sinclair was retained as the board’s representative to the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center’s operating committee. Gallaher will serve as the alternate delegate to the GACTC’s operating committee.
Gates will continue as the board’s representative to the Central Intermediate Unit No. 10 board. Cree will serve as the state School Board Association’s legislative policy council representative and Walstrom, the PSBA’s employee relations contact.