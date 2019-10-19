FLINTON — Highlights from Tuesday’s Glendale School Board meeting include:
1. The board hired Beth Campbell as the 2019-20 varsity softball coach. The vote was split with Rick Cree, Ken Mencer and Kay Stiver voting no, while Brenda Dubler, Rick Gates, Dr. Andy Mulhollen, Theo Sinclair and Gary Walstrom approved the selection.
2. The board voted to require Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association officials who are servicing the school district as independent contractors to maintain insurance coverage.
3. The board approved Instructor Gregg Mazenko as a mentor for a new staff member. He will receive a $500 stipend.
4. The board gave permission to Larry and Jen Putorek of the Glendale Drama Club to use the district’s facilities, April 17-19 for performances of “The Adams Family.”
5. The board heard the district’s proposed comprehensive plan is now available for review. District Superintendent Dr. Edward DiSabato said the committee, made up of representatives of the elementary school, high school and administration, spent a great deal of time working to develop the plan. The board will be adopting the plan that notes the district’s strengths and ways to improve weaknesses at its November meeting.
6. The board heard Business Director Jeff Westover report the district recently had its 2014-18 financial records audited by the state. There were no findings, he told the board. He thanked the business department employees. “It was a team effort,” he said.
7. Elementary Principal Kate Bacher reported a safe trunk or treat will be held at the elementary school Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. in conjunction with parent-teacher conferences and parent information night at the high school. All Glendale Elementary School students and their younger siblings are invited. Indoor and outdoor activities are planned. Bacher told the board a number of local churches, organizations and fire companies are assisting with the event.