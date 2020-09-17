FLINTON — Highlights from Tuesday’s Glendale School Board meeting are:
- Directors approved authorizing the district’s administration to design a plan to secure a Wi-Fi signal at Dr. Roy F. Baker field and to purchase and install equipment to secure the signal at the football field at a cost not to exceed $4,000.
- Brenda Dubler inquired of Technology Director Eric Frank whether there was capability at the field to allow sporting events to be videotaped and broadcast. Frank said no, although there had been discussion about it in the past. Dubler said it is her understanding the streaming service purchased by some district parents is not dependable and she wondered if other options could be available.
- Frank said it will take some time, estimating as much as a month, to get equipment ordered and installed.
- The board also approved restricting facility use requests during the COVID-19 pandemic. The elementary gymnasium and mat room may only be used during times when it is determined by the district’s athletic director to be available. The motion approved by directors is priority will be given to the district’s operated programs ahead of affiliate/developmental athletic programs for district students. Classrooms and other building space will not be available for facility use requests during the pandemic.
- Directors approved hiring Dan Dudurich as the 2020-21 assistant varsity football coach.
- Directors heard a report from the district’s food service representative stating all district students, even those currently receiving their education virtually, are eligible for free meals since Sept. 8. Several days breakfasts and lunches are bundled together and are available at the school on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11-11:45 a.m.
- Directors also heard reports from high school Principal Brian Stacey and elementary Principal Kate Bacher about how school is progressing. Both said students come to school willing to have their temperatures taken, wear masks and social distance. “The kids have been amazing,” Bacher said.