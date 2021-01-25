FLINTON — Various items were approved by Glendale School Board at Tuesday’s meeting.
Directors accepted a resignation from Gary Walstrom Jr. as assistant varsity football coach. The position will be advertised.
Jeffrey Best was approved by the board as an athletic volunteer for the varsity softball program.
A resignation from high school science Instructor Mark Yeckley was accepted by directors. Yeckley’s release date will be no later than March 15. The position will be advertised.
Tamara Yannitto was hired by the board as a long-term substitute instructor, effective Jan. 20 through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Directors approved compensation for unused vacation days as a one-time, non-precedent setting payment at per diem rates to district Superintendent Edward DiSabato for 10 days at a total of $4,192.30 and high school Principal Brian Stacey for eight days at a total of $2,670.16. The two were unable to use those vacation days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.