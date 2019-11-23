FLINTON — Highlights from Tuesday’s Glendale School Board meeting include:
1. The board appointed John Matchock as the 2019-20 assistant varsity softball coach.
2. The board approved Taylor Campbell as an athletic volunteer for girl’s varsity basketball and Christianna Hullihen as a district volunteer.
3. Directors hired James Haney as a long-term substitute elementary teacher, effective Dec. 4 through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
4. The board approved Instructor Rebecca Link as a mentor for a long-term substitute staff member. She will be paid a stipend of $500.
5. Directors authorized the purchase of parking lot lights from Mayer of Johnstown at a cost of $9,019.81 and a Lifepak CR2 defibrillator and storage cabinet from Lifesavers of Murrysville at a cost of $1,729
6. The board approved transferring savings account funds to the Glendale Education Foundation for the administration and distribution of the Howard C. Newcomb Memorial scholarship.