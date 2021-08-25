FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a number of items dealing with personnel matters at its recent meeting, including a raise for the district superintendent.
Directors approved a $3,000 annual salary increase for district Superintendent Edward DiSabato, retroactive to July 1. The raise was based on a performance evaluation conducted by the board. DiSabato’s salary for the 2021-22 school year will be $112,000.
The board approved an Act 93 evaluation and compensation plan with school Psychologist Jacqueline Run, effective July 1 through June 30, 2024.
Resignations were accepted by the board from secondary science Instructor Ann Rowles, technology education/STEAM instructor Jeffrey Custer and support staff member Janet Dreese. Dreese’s resignation is for the purpose of retirement.
The board approved advertising for chemistry and technology education instructors.
William Lloyd was hired by the directors for security services at the school complex on an interim basis. He will be paid $25 per hour. Gittings Protective Security Inc., Ebensburg, was hired to provide extra-curricular security services. The firm will be paid $18 per hour.
Directors hired Gregg Mazenko as the 2021 head junior high girls’ basketball coach; Amanda Matish as the 2021-22 assistant junior high girls’ basketball coach and Lindsay Kallas as the 2021-22 assistant varsity volleyball coach.
The board also authorized advertising for substitutes for food service, maintenance and paraprofessionals.