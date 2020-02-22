FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved several personnel items at its recent meeting.
They include:
1. The board accepted resignations from Alexis Mulhollen as assistant varsity softball coach and Christy Braniff, assistant junior high girls basketball coach. It approved advertising both positions.
2. The board hired Gary Walstrom Jr. as the 2020-21 assistant varsity football coach. Director Gary Walstrom abstained from the vote.
3. Directors authorized hiring Tyler Holes as the 2019-20 assistant varsity baseball coach.
4. The board approved a cooperative sponsorship of junior high softball with Harmony Area School District for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
5. The board hired Tyler Holes to serve as a part-time weekend maintenance employee.