FLINTON — Highlights from Tuesday’s special meeting of Glendale School Board included the board’s acceptance acceptance of a matrix to help staff determine when school should be closed because students or staff have come down with COVID-19.
The set of conditions that provide a system of building closures include a different set of instructions depending on whether the spread is classified as low, moderate or substantial based on the number of cases within a 14-day period.
Under low spread, one student or staff member is diagnosed. In this case, the school does not need to close. There would be a thorough cleaning of the area where the student or staff was located and quarantining for those in close contact would be under the direction of the district’s health staff.
Under moderate spread two to four students or staff members are diagnosed in the same building, the school would close for three to five days or up to 14 days, depending on the number, so the building could be cleaned and disinfected. Quarantines for those in close contact would be under the direction of the district’s health staff.
Under substantial spread, the state Department of Health and Department of Education recommends district students participate in a full remote learning model.
In substantial spread, more than five students or staff members in the same building or five percent of the total number of students and staff in the building would be diagnosed with COVID-19 or there are multiple cases of those who are not household contacts.
When the entire district is recommended to close, the length of the closure time will vary by level of community transmission and the number of cases. This allows the public health staff time to complete case investigations and contact tracing and provide schools with other appropriate public health advice like cleaning and disinfecting.
In other business, directors also accepted the resignation of Jodi Baum as assistant varsity football coach, effective immediately, and approving advertising the position.
The board authorized the canceling of the annual open house. District Superintendent Edward DiSabato said because of current directives for COVID-19 and restrictions of no more than 25 people in an indoor space the event could not take place.
“We will look at alternate events, either something virtual or recorded presentations,” DiSabato said.
DiSabato also told the board he would be meeting with the Learning Lamp to determine if a program can be set up to provide childcare for the district’s instructors if their children’s schools are not having in-person instruction because of COVID-19. DiSabato said at a recent meeting, he believed if a program were held at Glendale, it would help cut down on instructor’s absences since there is often difficulty in getting substitute teachers.