FLINTON — The Take Back Our Towns II scheduled to be held Thursday, March 19, at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School has been postponed. Organizers said they hope to reschedule the event with the time and date to be announced.
Glendale's Take Back Our Town postponed
dbyers
