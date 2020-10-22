FLINTON — Glendale School Board released a revised spectator plan for remaining home fall sports events.
The board recently reviewed the plan developed by the district’s administration that sets limits for home crowd spectators at fall games. District Superintendent Edward DiSabato reminded directors at a previous meeting the board granted permission at a special meeting Aug. 25 to the district’s leadership to make revisions to sports programs based on future changes made by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Inter-County Conference, to which Glendale belongs.
At a special meeting Sept. 29, the board approved up to a 50 percent capacity at Dr. Roy F. Baker stadium with up to 1,500 tickets available for purchase. The new spectator plan changes that amount allowed in the stadium during home games to 20 percent.
According to the new plan, a crowd of 600 people will be permitted to attend home varsity football games. That number is 20 percent of the stadium’s seating capacity of 3,000.
Each Glendale football player, band member and cheerleader will receive a voucher to allow family members to purchase tickets. Football players can receive a voucher for four tickets; band members, three tickets; and cheerleaders, two tickets.
Away teams will receive a voucher allowing family of football players to purchase two tickets. No band or cheerleaders from opposing teams or their family members are permitted at Glendale’s home games.
A voucher must presented at the stadium ticket booth to purchase any tickets. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the discretion of administration.
There will be no reserved seating except for the high school marching band, and no student sections.
To enter the stadium, spectators must wear a mask. Spectators must also wear a mask while they are seated unless they can maintain six feet of social distance from others who are not in their immediate family. When they leave the bleachers to exit the stadium, go to the concession stand or use the restroom, a mask must be worn.
Spectators must self-monitor and agree not to attend sporting events if they have a body temperature higher than 100 and any COVID-19 symptoms including fever, chills, cough and shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, a new loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.
Rules are similar concerning masks and virus symptoms for home volleyball games. Again, 20 percent of the gym’s 635-person capacity — or 127 people including home and away team members, coaches, those overseeing scoring and refereeing the game and fans — will be allowed inside.
Each Glendale volleyball player will receive a voucher for three tickets and each opposing team player, a voucher for two tickets. Spectators will be counted as they enter the gym.
No fans will be seated on the teams’ side of the gymnasium.