FLINTON — Glendale School District was recently informed by the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the district is a recipient of a School Safety and Security Grant part of the $53.7 million in school safety and $7.5 million in community violence prevention and reduction grants awarded.
Superintendent Edward DiSabato said he is proud to announce the district was selected to receive School Safety and Security Grant funding in the amount of $293,309 from the PCCD.
The funding will be used to provide financial support needed to employ a school resource officer, enhance ongoing social work services and make numerous security upgrades to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff.
“Glendale School District is committed to continued school safety improvements. We are grateful for this funding to provide training, professional development and personnel, as well as equipment, supplies and facility projects. The availability of funding will enable the district to make a number of positive improvements geared at improving overall school safety,” DiSabato said.