FLINTON — A resident who last month said parents of football players should be allowed to attend football games instead of the marching band and cheerleaders recently urged Glendale School Board to open the gates to all spectators at Friday’s home football game.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Phil Smeal asked what the district’s stance would be on the recent federal ruling that decided state Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine’s COVID-19 restrictions were unconstitutional.
Smeal urged directors to take official action to stand with several other school districts in not impeding fans from attending home sporting events and to take action, stating it would abide by the judge’s ruling and not limit spectator numbers.
The Vikings will host the Panthers of Northern Bedford County tonight at 7 p.m. in their home opener at Dr. Roy F. Baker Stadium.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen told Smeal the board could not take any additional action at this time.
“I can’t answer that at this point,” Mulhollen said. “We will certainly look at what PIAA says or does. No one wants to inhibit fans anymore than they have to, but we have to abide by what PIAA says and as far as I know, they haven’t made any changes yet.”
“Why can’t you vote now so that Friday night we can attend the game?” Smeal asked. Solicitor Aimee Willet said although the state and PIAA had revised standards from its earlier ruling prohibiting spectators to allowing spectators to attend games as long as the numbers were within the 250 person limit, PIAA has made no changes to allow additional spectators at games as of Tuesday evening.
She also said she understood that Gov. Wolf was planning to file an appeal and a motion to stay, which would temporarily suspend any changes to the limitations.
“So this will be in limbo for the next few days,” Willet said.
Smeal said he believed it was in the best interest of athletes for the district to allow additional spectators.
“I don’t understand why you can’t stand with those schools,” Smeal asked.
“We are all here to do our best for everyone involved. If PIAA allows more spectators then we will probably increase our numbers, but we won’t do more than PIAA allows us to do. It is going to play out more as time goes on,” Mulhollen said.
Board Member Gary Walstrom said the district has no choice to abide by whatever regulations PIAA imposes.
“PIAA can put sanctions on sports and every athlete. They could say Glendale sports are done and no one will be able to come to anything. We don’t know what effect this ruling is going to have. I don’t mind taking a stand but I don’t want to see us do anything that jeopardizes the athletes and their careers.”
At a special meeting Aug. 25, the board unanimously approved permission for the district’s administration to make any additional revisions to programs based on any future changes made by PIAA and Glendale’s conference the Inter-County Conference.
On Wednesday, the district gave senior football players, marching band members and cheerleaders two tickets each for their parents to attend.