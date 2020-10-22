FLINTON — Glendale School Board heard its upcoming parent-teacher conferences are going to look different this year.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, high school Principal Brian Stacey told the board conferences will be done virtually this year as was the district’s annual open house.
Parent-teacher conferences will be held Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Stacey said a video on the district’s website informs parents how to schedule a time to speak with their children’s teachers and each instructor’s page includes a link to form to sign up for a time to meet. Once parents fill out the form the instructors will contact them about the time selected.
“We are going to see if this works. We have never done this before,” Stacey said.