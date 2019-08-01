FLINTON — The mother of a physically handicapped elementary student spoke to the Glendale School Board about her desire to raise funds for an inclusive playground.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Susan Ball told the board she has done preliminary work determining possible funding sources for an adaptive playground, and has spoken with other municipalities that currently have or are considering installing equipment in the future.
She estimated the cost of a unit at approximately $100,000. She reported the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offers grant funds for recreation projects that would pay up to half the cost.
“It will be very expensive, I know, but we can (raise the funds),” she told directors. “I have the community behind me,” she added. She said she has been talking with both district residents and alumnus about the project and has received several pledges for the playground.
She was also very excited to learn the school district has ordered a swing for the current elementary playground that her son is able to use. Plans are to have the swing installed prior to the start of the 2019-20 school year.
“It will be awesome for him to have a swing. Right now he is only able to sit in the gazebo and the swing will give him a chance to get some exercise. My number one goal was to ask the board for a swing. I’ve gotten that goal and I’m very appreciative of that,” Ball said.
Ball said she will continue with work to ensure district residents and graduates are aware of the adaptive playground project and the need to raise funds for it. She said she also believes a number of residents are not aware that the playground is open for them to use.
“I would like to bring awareness that the playground here is a community playground that is open to dusk,” she noted.
She said the playground project is a positive plan that can help bring the communities in the school district together.
“I know we have had some bad things happen here, but I believe this project can help flush those problems out,” Ball said.