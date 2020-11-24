FLINTON — Glendale School District is working to find ways to make virtual lessons more engaging for students.
Glendale students have been learning remotely since Nov. 13 and will continue through Tuesday, Dec. 1 because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students and throughout the school community in both Cambria and Clearfield counties.
Whether students return to face-to-face instruction after Dec. 1 will be evaluated at that time to determine if a blended system is needed or if students can return to full in-person learning.
Students and instructors are currently utilizing Google Classroom a service that streamlines the sharing of files between instructors and students and simplifies the distribution and return of assignments.
At the school board’s recent meeting, elementary Principal Kate Bacher said, “It’s a work in progress. We are trying to find that sweet spot of what parents and students can handle and if students can get done what is required of them. Kids, parents and teachers are working hard not to use the time away from school as down time.”
Bacher said there are still some families within the school district who do not have internet service and that makes getting assignments to students more challenging because they must receive a packet of paperwork.
She said the school district struggles with getting a small percentage of students to participate in the virtual school day.
“There’s not a lot. Just a handful, maybe 12 to 18 kids who aren’t participating. The school district is investigating why and seeing whether there is anything we can do to help problem solve any issues.”
High school Principal Brian Stacey said high school students are using a new schedule to help families not become stressed over learning remotely.
“We had to help students manage their learning time to lessen the strain for students and parents. Students are learning Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and reviewing what they have learned on Thursdays,” he explained.
He said similar to the elementary school, the jr./sr. high school also has a small amount of students who are currently not participating in virtual education and that is being investigated to determine the issues.
Both Bacher and Stacey thanked the district’s teachers for their positive attitudes and willingness to find ways to reach students and make the transition from in-person to remote learning easier for students.
“Our teachers have done a fantastic job,” Stacey said, adding, “Interacting with kids is not easy. Given the circumstances, teachers have done a really nice job.”