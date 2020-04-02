FLINTON — Beginning Friday, April 3, Glendale School District will be distributing free grab and go student meals on Tuesdays and Fridays until school resumes.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf continued the suspension of classes for schools across the commonwealth indefinitely.
District Superintendent Edward DiSabato said grab and go distribution dates for April 3, April 7, April 10, April 14, April 17, April 21, April 24 and April 28.
All district students in grades kindergarten through 12 are eligible to participate.
Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the gymnasium lobby doors. Those picking up meals are asked to pull in at the school district’s main entrance and follow the traffic pattern to the gym lobby doors. Drivers are asked not to exit their vehicles. Meals will be delivered to them, DiSabato said.
Each grab and go meal bundle will have multiple meals of both breakfast and lunch items to assist students and families during this time of need.