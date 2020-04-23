FLINTON — Glendale School District instructors and staff were praised for their efforts in regard to educating and caring for students during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Commonwealth schools are shuttered through the end of the current school year on orders from Gov. Tom Wolf. Schools districts have been called on to continue to educate and to feed students — many of whom count on school meals to meet their daily nutritional needs.
At Tuesday’s Glendale School director’s meeting, several administrators commended their enterprise and endeavors in instructing and feeding students. Superintendent Edward DiSabato said employees have stepped up to volunteer to pack and distribute lunches and to come up with ideas for enrichment activities outside of the education expectations.
“We didn’t expect anything like this when the district closed on March 13. None of us knew what to expect. Our teachers and administrative team have worked together to help the students we serve. What we have done is not perfect but I am proud of what has been done to move forward,” DiSabato said.
Principal Kate Bacher also thanked elementary teachers for doing more than what was expected. She said many have posted videos of themselves reading stories and additional education enhancement resources on the elementary school’s and the Glendale Parent-Teacher Organization’s Facebook pages. Bacher said both those pages have been very useful and have a quicker turnaround than the district’s website.
“We make announcements that are of interest to Glendale families,” she said, noting the numbers of those following the pages and using the materials and ideas has been growing each day.
Many teachers have made personal calls to students’ families to check on them and inquire about whether they need assistance with the educational packets or online instruction they are receiving, she noted.
“Our teachers are really going above and beyond. They have been doing an amazing job. This has not been an easy time for them, in fact, they are probably doing more work now than they do in the classroom,” Bacher said.
High school Principal Brian Stacey concurred.
“I would really like to commend the high school staff. Anytime we have something different we see complaints but I’ve seen very very few. We are working hard. We’ve had some meetings but things have run way smoother than what we had hoped. It’s a tribute to teachers and staff.”