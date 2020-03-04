COALPORT — The Glendale Vol. Fire Dept. will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner on Sunday, March 15 at the firehall located at 946 Water St., Coalport.
This is the 65th year for the dinner — an annual tradition for the fire company. The date is always scheduled for the Sunday closest to St. Patrick’s Day.
The dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The meal will include a choice of turkey or ham with all the trimmings. Meals may be eaten in or taken out.
The cost for adults is $9, children age six to 12, $4; and free for children younger than age 6. Tickets will be sold at the door. There will also be a raffle held that day.