COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council was briefed by members of Glendale Volunteer Fire Co. about its fundraiser scheduled on Sunday.
Council heard at Monday’s meeting, the fire company will host its sixth annual Kayak/Canoe Poker Float Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Watercraft will launch from Beechwood Park and travel down Clearfield Creek to Glen Hope.
Transportation for those taking part will be provided back to Beechwood Park following the float.
Early registration is $15 per person. A link to the registration form is available on the company’s Facebook page. Forms will be accepted through Thursday. Registration fees beginning Friday through the time of the event are $20 per person.
Company members Ian Gabrielson and Jack Laing told council the event was originally scheduled for May but the restrictions for the state’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic forced the fire company to postpone one of its most lucrative fundraisers.
Council President Barby Trent said she hoped residents would participate in the fundraiser. “If you canoe or kayak, come out and support the local fire company,” she said.