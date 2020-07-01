FLINTON — Glendale Elementary School recently learned it has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the state’s Training and Technical Assistance Network and the Department of Education.
Elementary Principal Kate Bacher said funds would be used to provide training and materials for the school’s response to intervention for specific learning disabilities to improve processes and systems needed to identify and work with students who are in need of such services.
“We are really excited to be given this opportunity,” Bacher told the board.
Glendale will create a student success team consisting of Bacher, Special Education Supervisor Rick Magulick, the school’s four reading and intervention instructors, the speech teacher and the school psychologist.
The team will participate in virtual trainings throughout the 2020-21 school year and wprk to develop and deepen members’ knowledge and abilities to support students in need, Bacher said.
According to information on PATTAN’s website, the program is part of a multi-tiered system of supports associated with an infrastructure that supports effective, efficient and fluid delivery of increasingly intensive supports and services to students within the context of the problem solving process. Evidence-based academic, social-emotional and behavioral practices are integrated and matched to students’ needs based on a continuum of reliable and valid data sources.