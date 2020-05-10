FLINTON — Individuals and businesses in the Glendale School District have stepped up to let the senior class know they are thinking of them during this time in their lives.
Like their counterparts in schools across Pennsylvania, members of Glendale Jr./Senior High School’s class of 2020 are missing out on the traditional rites of passage such as prom and the school’s musical. At this time, plans for graduation ceremonies are still uncertain while school districts wait to see what directives associated with slowing the spread of COVID-19 are at the time of the ceremony.
Senior class Advisor Larry Putorek and his wife, Jen Putorek, who also teaches in the district, stepped up to create Glendale Adopt a Senior program to let the students know the school community hasn’t forgotten them.
Larry Putorek said Glendale’s program was patterned from a program the two found on Facebook.
He noted, “We saw a Facebook page with a county-wide senior adoption program for schools in Blair County. We asked administration if we could start one exclusively for Glendale seniors. Assistant Principal Rick Kozak and elementary Principal Kate Bacher helped us get some additional contact information for kids we couldn’t reach, and are also helping to collect gifts dropped off at the school during the Tuesday and Friday lunch bag handouts. Instructor Lindsay Kallas provided all of the senior spotlight photos that are featured on the Facebook page.”
Larry Putorek said each of the class’ 53 seniors are featured on a private Facebook page along with their photo and information about each one’s future plans.
“We obtained permission from every senior posted and their parents, and put them up for adoption. When a student is adopted, the person adopting them can give them a gift, a nice note, a card or a gift card. Gifts can be pretty much anything that will spread some positivity to the seniors. Numerous businesses have stepped up and adopted all 53 seniors with a class gift, gift cards, key chains, free food and other things. All 53 seniors are going to receive at least 21 gifts from local businesses and sponsors who have stepped up to adopt every one of them. We also have people who have messaged Jen and I privately to help fill the gap and make sure the seniors all get approximately the same amount of gifts. They have donated additional items. The response has been incredible,” he said.
Larry Putorek said he and his wife wanted to do this for the class because the closing of school to slow the spread of COVID-19 has taken so much away from the students.
“We work with a lot of these kids through the musical, choir, and Jen is a cheerleading advisor, so we are close to a lot of the students. We wanted to do something nice for the seniors who lost their prom, final spring musical, concerts, spring sports, and possibly a real graduation ceremony. All of our students are special to us, and we wanted to do something nice for the seniors who are missing so much,” he explained.
Elementary Principal Kate Bacher reported, “The entire administrative team and school staff has been working together to make sure seniors get the honor and recognition they deserve at this special time in their high school career. With a high school senior at home myself, I understand how challenging it is to miss out on these special memories. We want to do everything we can to still make this special for them as this senior class and senior year will be one for the history books. How we handle it and what lessons we take from it will define us all for years to come.”