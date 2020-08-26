FLINTON — Glendale School Board opted to allow district athletes to participate in Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association sports beginning with the coming fall season.
But the district is not allowing spectators to attend.
At Tuesday’s special board meeting following a presentation by district Athletic Director John Matchock concerning the guidelines adopted by PIAA and additional directives from the recent meeting of Inter-County Conference’s school representatives, the board unanimously approved moving forward and allowing the district’s administration to make any additional revisions to programs based on any future changes made by PIAA and ICC.
Matchock provided details on some measures to be taken by the football teams to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help maintain the players’ safety.
But the point that received the most discussion was PIAA’s decision to abide by the limit of 250 people limited to student athletes, coaches, officials and staff attending an outdoor event.
At this time, no spectators are permitted to attend practices or games, according to directives set by Gov. Tom Wolf for counties that are in the green phase of emergence from the pandemic. Matchock said the ICC agreed the marching band and cheerleaders may also attend home football games.
During discussion, a board member inquired whether the district has to abide by those orders.
District Solicitor Aimee Willet said, “If the district wants sports to proceed, then you will have to follow PIAA guidelines and directives.”
Several parents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. One asked what the district plans to do if parents and spectators just show up at games. Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said the district has no choice to abide by PIAA’s rules if it wants its athletes to be able to play in games.
“We can only deal with what the district has been dealt,” Dr. Mulhollen said. “The district has to go by PIAA’s regulations. We are in the PIAA. We run our sports programs by what they say.”
One parent said he would rather see parents have an opportunity to attend the games instead of the band or cheerleading squad.
“Parents have more rights to be in the stands than the band or the cheerleaders,” he said.
Matchock said the ICC also helped to determine exactly who would be able to attend home games so that all schools in the conference would operate their games in exactly the same manner.
“If we don’t follow PIAA guidelines, it can shut us down. The fight is not here (with the school board). It is higher than us. We have been handed this and if we don’t follow it we won’t have sports. No one (on the board) thinks this is great. Some of it doesn’t make sense but (the board) doesn’t make the rules. We either follow it or we don’t play,” Dr. Mulhollen said.
He suggested parents petition local legislators to make changes to the mandates for attendance at outdoor events.
“Go to the legislators at the state level,” Dr. Mulhollen said. “You need to contact them. Rally the parents and have them do the same. Those guys can take up the fight we can’t.”
Matchock said the district plans to offer a subscription video plan for home football games. He said for a monthly fee, subscribers will be able to watch the game videos. Details will be sent to the parents in the coming days, he said.
Board member Brenda Dubler inquired whether the district could also film the games and stream them on Facebook. Matchock said he believed it could be done if the coach and the person doing the filming agrees.