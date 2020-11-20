FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved suspending practices and other activities associated with the winter sports season until district students return to a full in-person or blended learning system.
At Tuesday’s meeting, directors authorized waiting until the board meets Dec. 7 for its reorganizational and monthly business meeting to make a decision on whether and when to resume practices for the 2020-21 winter sports season.
Glendale students are currently learning virtually. The district will remain in the mode until Dec. 1 because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students in the jr./sr. high school and elementary school and rapidly growing amounts of cases in Clearfield and Cambria counties.
District Superintendent Edward DiSabato said when students are not learning in school buildings they also should not be there for sports practices. “I know everyone wants to play and students want to practice but we have to keep everyone safe,” he told the board.
Several directors said they supported waiting to make a decision. President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said he could see students practicing if learning was being done face-to-face or using a blended model. “There should be no practice until they return from virtual learning,” he said.
Director Kay Stiver said, “I think it is reasonable to ask them to wait. The board will have more information when we meet Dec. 7 and can make a more informed decision.”
DiSabato noted he believed outcomes from Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Inter-County Conference meetings this week would support the board’s action regarding practices.
The ICC released information from its meeting after Glendale’s board meeting stating all winter sports practices should not begin before Dec. 14 and the first competition date for conference member schools would be Monday, Jan. 4.