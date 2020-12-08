FLINTON — Glendale School Board held its annual reorganizational meeting Monday. All members currently holding offices and positions were retained. All votes were unanimous.
Dr. Andy Muhollen will contain as president of the board of directors. Rick Cree will remain vice president.
Brenda Dubler was elected as the board’s temporary president, conducting the meeting until Dr. Mulhollen was officially elected.
Theo Sinclair was elected as the board’s representative to the Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center. Jeffrey Gallaher was named alternative representative.
Kay Stiver will remain the board’s representative to the Central Intermediate Unit No. 10.
Cree was retained the board’s representative to the state School Board’s Association’s policy council. Gary Walstrom will continue as the board’s contact for PSBA employee relations.
Meetings will continue to be held on the third Tuesday of each month except for the months of June, July and December. No meeting will be held in July and the June meeting will be rescheduled to the fourth Tuesday, June 22 to meet advertising requirements and adoption of the 2021-22 budget. The December reorganizational and monthly business meetings will be held Dec. 6.
Work sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the jr./sr. high school library. Monthly business meetings will immediately follow.
Dates for meetings are Jan. 19, Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16.
Members approved a statement pledging all board meetings would be conducted in accordance with board policy.