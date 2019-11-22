FLINTON — Glendale Elementary School Principal Kate Bacher earlier this week updated Glendale School District directors on the district’s weekend backpack program.
Bacher told the board during the current school year, 49 students are receiving backpacks filled with food each Friday. Students pick up backpacks filled with non-perishable food items, use the food throughout the weekend, and return the empty backpacks to school on Monday to be refilled for the following weekend.
The program has parted ways with the Moshannon Valley YMCA, Bacher said. Bacher reported YMCA was amenable with the district leaving the partnership. The district is now working with the Beaver Valley United Methodist Church, located within the school district, to purchase food to fill backpacks. She said the church has supported the program from its starts and members help each week to fill backpacks.
“This keeps the entire program local,” Bacher explained.
She said the program received a $400 gift card provided by an anonymous source enabling the district to provide components such as turkeys and pies for Thanksgiving dinners.
The program launched at Glendale in 2017. Local churches and civic organizations along with district employees made contributions to get it started after a parent spoke about it at a school board meeting. The issue of student hunger was presented to the board in January 2017 by a parent who was concerned some students did not have enough food in their homes.
She noted some students are “chronically hungry” and food insecurity affects their school performance, often leading to increased school absenteeism.