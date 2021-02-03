FLINTON — Saying the measure of community COVID-19 spread in both Clearfield and Cambria counties has not returned to a level where it is feasible to reinstate full-time in-person classes, Glendale School Board is not making changes to the school district’s hybrid education model.
The board and the school district will continue to evaluate Clearfield and Cambria counties’ virus spread data and, if warranted, make changes at the board’s Tuesday, Feb. 16 meeting.
Directors agreed at their special meeting on Tuesday, if warranted, the board will meet every two weeks to authorize changes to the students’ educational model.
On Jan. 20, the board approved both the high school and elementary school returning to a 50/50 hybrid method. Under the plan, previously approved by the school board and the state Department of Education, students in grades kindergarten through second grade and those with individual education plans attend in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week. Students learn virtually Wednesdays when both school’s rooms are closed to students to allow them to be cleaned and sanitized.
Life skills students attend classes in-person up to five days per week based on the wishes of their parents.
Students in grades 3-12 attend classes two days per week. Group A are in school in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B, Thursdays and Fridays. Students are required to wear masks and be socially distant while on the bus, in the classroom, hallways and other areas of the school where groups are present.
This week, the elementary school shifted to virtual learning at the recommendation of PDE and PDOH because of the number of positive virus cases in the school and the numbers of students and staff required to quarantine because of exposure to the virus.
Monday, Feb. 8, all elementary students, except those in grades 4 and 6 will return to using the hybrid system. Grades 4 and 6 will learn virtually through Tuesday, Feb. 16 because of recommendations from PDOH because of students’ close contact with persons who tested positive for wCOVID-19.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the board reviewed information from the PDE determining when schools may open for in-person instruction.
The information from PDE and PDOH uses information including levels of transmission in the counties making up the school district and the number of COVID-19 cases within a school building in a rolling 14 day period to determine whether community spread is low, moderate or substantial and whether students should be learning in-person.
Superintendent Edward DiSabato said the state departments of health and education place mandates on the school district and help it to determine whether students can safely learn inside the buildings. He said the board previously accepted guidelines to determine whether the school buildings in the district can remain open and it is bound to continue to follow those rules.
“The elementary closed based on guidelines we agreed to follow. We were shut down based on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of people who were required to quarantine in the building,” DiSabato said.
He said he is hopeful the district can soon return to full-time in-person instruction in both the high and elementary schools because both Clearfield and Cambria counties’ virus positivity rates are currently dropping.
In December, Cambria County had a rate of 19.3 percent and Clearfield County, 16.2 percent. As of Jan. 28, Cambria’s is 6.4 percent and Clearfield’s, 6.9 percent.
“There is good news about positivity rates. They are slowing coming down to the rate of 5 percent when the district would be allowed to open up the building more fully. That’s a positive for us and for the community,” DiSabato explained.
Public comments from district residents, sent by email, during the virtual meeting broadcast on the district’s YouTube channel inquired why the district is closing the elementary school but still allowing winter sports programs to proceed and why other surrounding school districts have been able to remain open.
DiSabato said he could not speak about individual districts but said he speaks with the superintendents from surrounding districts at least once a week and one superintendent who he said he wouldn’t identify reported he believed his school district had just been fortunate not to have to require schools to close and students to learn virtually.
It was reported at Tuesday’s meeting, as of Feb. 2, three Glendale Elementary School staff have tested positive for COVID-19, 10 elementary staff members are quarantining, three adults from outside agencies who serve the district are in quarantine, 10 fourth grade students and 60 sixth grade students are in quarantine and one additional elementary student is quarantined.
It was also noted 10 of the district’s teachers who fall into the first round of those able to be vaccinated have signed up to receive their first round of shots.