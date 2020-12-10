FLINTON — Glendale School Board entered into an agreement Monday with HHSDR Architects & Engineers Inc. of Sharon, giving the company permission to develop a plan to renovate the high school science rooms.
In September, the board heard a presentation to upgrade the science labs as part of a project that would have also improved security entrances at both the elementary and high school buildings.
The board approved having its building and grounds committee scrutinize the plan and make a recommendation to the board.
HHSDR’s proposal states it will evaluate the district’s secondary science program and schedule, create a budget for the cost of the upgrade, prepare all design documents for the project and prepare the bid for advertisment.
Disrict Superintendent Edward DiSabato told The Progress the contract authorizes HHSDR to begin preliminary stages of the design to present the board with options to update and renovate the science labs.
“The firm will report back with plans in a few months and discussion with the board will follow. If the board approves then a project timeline will be discussed and approved by the board.”
Robert Englebaugh of HHSDR told the board at its meeting in September, the high school science labs need to be improved. The study recommends a new layout for the rooms, additional storage and gas and water connections.
“The labs have moved beyond useable function. They need a complete renovation,” Englebaugh told directors.
He said he would like to work with the district’s administration and instructors utilizing those classrooms daily to ensure the scope of the study encompassed all of the science program’s needs.