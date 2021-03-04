FLINTON — Glendale School Board will be asked to consider a program to help students fill the gaps in their education.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Edward DiSabato reported the district’s administrative team is working to develop a proposal for summer school.
“We plan to have a more comprehensive report to present to the board at the March 16 board meeting,” he explained.
At the board’s February business meeting, DiSabato said Glendale’s students are struggling with physical, mental and emotional well-being created by revisions to the school schedule from in-person to hybrid to virtual created by measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. He said the district’s administrative team had started work on a program to assist students.
“We have a learning gap that needs to be addressed,” DiSabato said. The team is also exploring ways to fund the program.
In other business, the board also accepted the resignation from professional staff member Sara Grozanick, effective at the close of the 2020-21 school year. The board also amended the salary base for high school science instructor Katherine Gates, who was hired at the February business meeting. Her new salary base is $40,922 which will be pro-rated for the current school year.