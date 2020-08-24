FLINTON — With the first day of 2020-21 school year opening Wednesday, Glendale School Directors heard at Tuesday’s board meeting that staff is prepared for school to resume.
The district has the required health and safety plan for students to return to face-to-face instruction. Students also have options of enrolling in the Viking Virtual Academy or a blended learning model where students will learn with a combination of virtual and in-person instruction.
Superintendent Ed DiSabato led a report to the board concerning plans to make ready for the start of the 2020-21 school year. “I would like to thank the district’s teachers. They have been very instrumental. Many have taken training on their own and shared what they’ve learned with others.”
“With the support of the board, the district is prepared to open its doors fully for in-person instruction on Wednesday, Aug. 26,” DiSabato said.
He said the district has used its COVID-19-related grant money to purchase protective equipment and technology in the event there are local outbreaks of the disease and students must return to hybrid or remote learning models.
“We realize the district must be prepared to move from face-to-face to hybrid using guidance received from the state School Board Association and the state Department of Education,” DiSabato explained, adding, “The district will continue to move forward as well as it can to provide our students with the best opportunities. I believe Glendale can be a leader and a model for other school districts.”
High school Principal Brian Stacey outlined a typical day for high school students. He reported they would enter the building at the entrance closest to the high school office, have their temperatures taken and have an opportunity to pick up a grab and go breakfast.
“Students will wear masks on the buses and in the buildings and staff will try to make sure that happens,” Stacey said, adding he believes whether students are cooperative about masks is a matter of educating them as to why it is important for them to do so.
He said students will practice social distancing in the halls, classrooms and the cafeteria. If the weather remains cooperative, some events such as lunch will be able to be held out-of-doors.
Students will start the school year using lockers but that is subject to change.
“There will be no congregating of students at the lockers. This is all fluid and if it doesn’t work we will fix it and do something else,” Stacey said.
He said instructors would be filming their lessons and archiving them in the event students miss a day of classes.
Students will also be encouraged to to turn in their papers digitally so in the event the district has to transition, we can do that more quickly,” Stacey said.
Elementary Principal Kate Bacher said teachers are keen to welcome students back.
“Our teachers want to be here,” Bacher said. “They’re excited to come back.”
The district has purchased face shields for students and staff. There will also be some pediatric-sized cloth face masks available. Students will also receive their own thermometer to take home so that they perform their own wellness checks.
Some activities will be held outdoors whenever possible.
“Physical education will be outside as much as we can,” Bacher said.
She said students will not be changing for gym class to keep the locker rooms for athletes.
Students will receive a Chromebook they can use to help them with learning and homework in the event the district has to transition to a hybrid or virtual learning model.
The district is also encouraging parents to transport their own students. For students who are traveling to and from school by private vehicle there will be a new plan to get them into the building, Bacher said.
Both buildings have also made concessions to help students with social distancing spacing by placing signs on floors, stickers on cafeteria benches and in other places so that students will know what to do.
Nurse Georgette Selecky reported a back-to-school packet will be sent home with each student. The information will include a COVID-19 symptom tracker and a paper for parents to sign stating they will keep their children home if they are ill.
If students become ill at school, the district has two isolation rooms one for students who are believed to have COVID-19 and one for other ailments. She said if a student does exhibit two or more symptoms of COVID-19 there is a plan to get them out of the building as quickly as possible.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said the board is in full support of the preparations and said he believes the district’s assessment is a “good plan.”
“I think if we are doing the best thing for kids. If it doesn’t work out or people are scared to send their children to school, there are options,” Mulhollen said.