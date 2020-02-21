FLINTON — A Glendale School District resident would like to offer its athletes basketball basics.
Brian Kuhn told the Glendale School Directors Tuesday he would like to host a basketball bootcamp. Kuhn said he has experience as a coach for traveling basketball teams.
“You have no programs here that teach fundamentals to junior high. I think the development would really help kids. There are a lot of great athletes here but they are playing on pure talent not fundamentals,” Kuhn said, adding he did not mean any disrespect to the current coaches but they often do not have time required to work on skills.
Kuhn said he believes the closest place a clinic would be offered is Altoona and there is often a cost associated with those programs.
“This would be at no cost,” he told the board.
District Superintendent Ed DiSabato asked Kuhn to contact him following the meeting so that he can help him put together a request for the board to consider at its March meeting. Kuhn said he also wanted to check Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association rules to see if a clinic can be open to both boys and girls or if separate ones would have to be scheduled.