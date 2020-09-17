FLINTON — Glendale School Board heard a report on the findings of a study done earlier this year on capital improvements to the high school, elementary school and administrative offices’ entrances. The plan includes improvements to the high school science laboratories.
The board opted to have its buildings and grounds committee to give it further scrutiny.
In January, directors gave permission to HHSDR Architects & Engineers, Pittsburgh, to examine and make recommendations for improvements for security and safety for the three entries and upgrades to the labs since both were last studied in 2010.
Robert Englebaugh of HHSDR told the board at its meeting Tuesday, the science labs need improvement. The study recommends a new layout for the rooms, additional storage and gas and water connections.
“The labs have moved beyond useable function. They need a complete renovation,” he told directors.
He said he would like to work with the district’s administration and instructors utilizing those classrooms daily to ensure the scope of the study encompassed all of the science program’s needs. The renovations to each of the three entrances to add a vestibule to each will make all more secure and will provide district staff options when allowing visitors into the building in the event of an emergency.
The study recommends moving pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms to make way for the elementary school entrance.
If the board opts to make all of the improvements in one project, the cost would be approximately $2.5 million. That amount also includes permits and some asbestos abatement. A lesser scope of work comes in at $1.9 million.
Following the presentation, directors discussed the options. Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said he did not believe the district was gaining enough security in the new entrances to justify the cost.
“How much safer are we going to be spending a couple million? We have security doors now that allow visitors to come into a contained area. I’m not a security expert but how much are we gaining for more than $2 million?” Mulhollen asked the board. He said he wanted the district’s new school resource officer to review the study in regard to the entrances and provide comments.
Muhollen said the district is going to borrow funds no matter which option it chooses.
“My thought is, if we borrow money its Option A or nothing,” Director Rick Gates said.
Board Member Brenda Dubler said she believed the district had already made a number of upgrades to building security through the School Safety and Security Grant it was awarded earlier this year.
“We have tackled a lot of issues through that grant,” she said, naming the SRO and security cameras.
Following discussion, the board opted to have the buildings and grounds committee meet to review the findings of the study and make a recommendation to the board.