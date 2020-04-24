FLINTON — Glendale School Directors got their first look at a draft of the 2020-21 budget. Business Manager Jeff Westover reviewed amounts projected for the coming school year at Tuesday’s meeting.
Westover said current projections are the district would receive revenue totaling $13,165,048 next year and spend $13,627,326 — creating a deficit of $462,278. He reported he is still working with school staff to determine exact amounts for some of next year’s expenditures. “If all things hold equal for certain line items there is some padding built in,” he explained.
“The district receives its revenue from three primary sources. Local revenue which comes from taxes, state education subsidies and federal sources. State subsidies represent approximately 72 percent of the district’s revenue. Local revenue sources, such as tax collections, equate to about 25 percent of the total revenue. Federal revenue sources represent the smallest and most restrictive portion at three percent and require the district to adhere to strict mandate in order to receive the funding,” Westover said.
The district’s expenditures are broken down into four main categories — instruction, support services, non-instructional services and other financing uses. Instruction includes salaries, benefits, supplies, textbooks, materials and technology. Support services are guidance costs, health services, speech, administration, psychologist, library, maintenance, transportation and the business office. Non-instructional services represent student activities through clubs, athletics, advisors, coaches and the school musical. Other financing uses are for payment on building bonds or loans, cafeteria and capital projects.
Instruction represents 58 percent of the expenses total at $7,941,416. Support services constitute 36 percent of operating costs at $4,875,929. Non-instructional services amount to four percent of the spending plan at $470,551 ad other financing uses two percent at $316,335.
District residents living in Clearfield County currently pay 116.15 mills of property tax and Cambria County pays 68.28 mills.
Although the board adopted a resolution stating it would not raise taxes about the inflation index of 3.9 percent set by the state Department of Education, Westover said at this time he is unsure whether any property tax increase is allowed. He said he received information stating legislators are working toward placing a freeze on property tax increases.
“They may not allow the school board to raise taxes,” Westover said.
The school board will approve the spending plan at its May meeting, open it for public review and adopt it by June 30 with action likely taking place at its June 16 meeting.