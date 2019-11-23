FLINTON — Glendale School Board authorized closing a contract for the collection of delinquent property taxes with Municipal Revenue Service, McKean.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved ending the agreement with the company to oversee the sale of taxes due to the district from 2014-2017.
Per the pact between the district and the company, the district has opted to repurchase all unredeemed liens from the previous four years, valued at $139,157.64, from the company. It will also receive the balance of a reserve account and any accumulated interest totaling $28,853.68.
In return the district will pay the company, $6,957.88 –five percent of the face value of outstanding delinquent taxes due to the district as of Sept. 30.
During his report to the school board, District Superintendent Edward DiSabato said by repurchasing the delinquent tax liens any money that is paid on the overdue accounts would come directly to the school district and Clearfield and Cambria counties will collect the delinquent accounts as they did prior to the arrangement with Municipal Revenue Service.