FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a preliminary 2020-21 budget of nearly $14 million with a tax increase of nearly three mills.
At its recent meeting, directors accepted the spending plan of $13,771,326 and maximum inflationary index of 2.93 mills calculated by the state Department of Education.
Board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said he supported the board approving the maximum increase given the unpredictability of future of state and local funding supporting the budget due to job losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated the board is not required to adopt the entire amount, adding, directors may opt to enact a lesser amount of taxes when the board considers adoption of the final version of the budget in June.
“If you start with a lower increase, you can’t go higher,” Dr. Mulhollen said.
Business Manager Jeff Westover said there are currently many predictions about next year’s state funding for school districts but little certain information.
“I have no confidence in the state numbers nor do I think the amount of state funding in the budget will go up. I also don’t think anything is going to be clearer in 30 days,” he said.
Westover said he believes no matter what the board chooses to do about a tax increase it will making a withdrawal from the district’s fund balance.
“Either way, you will use the fund balance. You may use less and you may use more,” he explained.
If the board carries through with the tax increase, residents of Clearfield County will pay 117.59 mills or $11.76 per $100 of assessed property value, up from 113.73 mills. Cambria County residents mileage will be 72. 86 or $7.29 per $100 of assessed value, up from 70.47 mills.
Westover said millage rates in each county don’t increase equally because the assessed property values are not an identical 50/50 split in each county due to the annual changes in assessed and market values and rebalancing of tax rates for each county.
The board also approved the taxes supporting the general fund budget. They are $5 per capita; $10 local services; and 0.5 percent each, earned income and real estate transfer taxes.
The date of the June meeting was changed to accommodate the 30-day inspection period the budget needs to be made available to the public before directors adopt the spending plan. The meeting was changed to Tuesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m.