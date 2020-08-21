FLINTON — Glendale School Board approved a number of personnel matters at Tuesday’s meeting.
Board members unanimously authorized a $3,000 annual increase for Superintendent Edward DiSabato, retroactive to July 1. The raise was based on his performance evaluation performed by directors for the 2019-20 school year. His salary for the 2020-21 school year will be $109,000.
Last June, DiSabato’s contract was extended for a five-year term beginning July 1 and expiring June 30, 2024. The pact between the school district and DiSabato notes both will meet annually for a performance evaluation.
DiSabato has been employed by the school district since July 1, 2004 when he was hired as elementary principal. He was named the district superintendent on July 1, 2014 with a five-year contract.
Directors approved a five-year extension of the contract with Business Manager Jeffrey V. Westover. The contract takes effect retroactive to July 1 and expires June 30, 2025. Westover will be paid $75,345 annually for the 2020-21 school year.
The board approved hiring William Lloyd as a security officer, on an interim basis, at a rate of $25 per hour.
The hiring of Justin Sedlock as a special education instructor and Tyler Hrubochak as a social studies teacher was also authorized by the board. Each will be paid an annual salary of $40,922.
Brian Storm was approved as an assistant varsity wrestling coach and Amanda Matish as assistant junior high girls basketball coach. Directors also authorized advertising Storm’s former position as junior high wrestling coach.
The board authorized Instructor Karen Wood to serve as a mentor for a new staff member. She will be paid a stipend of $600.