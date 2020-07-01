FLINTON — Glendale School Directors approved a number of items dealing with district personnel at Tuesday’s rescheduled meetings. They include:
The board hired William Lloyd to serve as the district’s school police officer at a salary of $25 per hour; Teresa Shields as a special education instructor and James Haney as an elementary instructor, both with an annual salary of $40,922; and Christyn Lloyd as a long-term substitute English teacher for the 2020-21 school year.
The board accepted a request from instructor Sara Grozanick for a one-year leave of absence under the negotiated agreement with the Glendale Education Association.
The board approved Julie Noal to continue as the band front advisor for 2020-21 and Ashlyn Pusey as the 2020-21 assistant band director.
The board renewed the contract for solicitor services for 2020-21 with Fanelli Willet Law Offices. The rates are $135 per hour for general services and $165 per hour for specialized services.